Cherokee is graduating debt free, while going to school full time, thanks to the Army Reserve.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 11:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|828966
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-KJ871-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108775482
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Graduating Debt Free, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT