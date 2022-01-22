Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating Debt Free

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Cherokee is graduating debt free, while going to school full time, thanks to the Army Reserve.

    Video By Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 11:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828966
    VIRIN: 220122-A-KJ871-003
    Filename: DOD_108775482
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US

    This work, Graduating Debt Free, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army reserve
    drill sergeant
    usarmarketing
    usarstories

