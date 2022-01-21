Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover supports strategic partnership with Ukraine

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    436th Aerial Port Squadron Airmen, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828963
    VIRIN: 220121-F-UO935-9002
    Filename: DOD_108775479
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover supports strategic partnership with Ukraine, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    supporteuropartallies

