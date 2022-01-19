San Antonio Spurs Shout-Out

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Emory Covarrubias, a native of San Antonio, gives a shout out his friends, family and the San Antonio Spurs aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Jan. 19, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 07:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|828961
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-EB193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108775388
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
