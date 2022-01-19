Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio Spurs Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Airman Matthew Jones, a native of San Antonio, gives a shout out his family and the San Antonio Spurs aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Jan. 19, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 07:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 828960
    VIRIN: 220119-N-EB193-1002
    Filename: DOD_108775387
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Spurs Shout-Out, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT