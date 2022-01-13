Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS Rescue Exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron perform a rescue exercise, Italy, Jan. 12/13, 2022. The 57th RQS performs training weekly to ensure the mission of personnel recovery, combat search and rescue can be accomplished at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 10:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828958
    VIRIN: 220113-F-HQ196-659
    Filename: DOD_108775366
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS Rescue Exercise, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    PJ
    USAF
    57th
    31FW

