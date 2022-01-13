U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron perform a rescue exercise, Italy, Jan. 12/13, 2022. The 57th RQS performs training weekly to ensure the mission of personnel recovery, combat search and rescue can be accomplished at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828958
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-HQ196-659
|Filename:
|DOD_108775366
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 57th RQS Rescue Exercise, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
