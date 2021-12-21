A short video for social media as a stark reminder to what happens if you do not water your Christmas tree.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 02:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828953
|VIRIN:
|211221-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108775264
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Christmas tree safety, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
