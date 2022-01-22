Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220122-N-TL932-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing
    (CVW) 2, CVW 9 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fly over the Philippine Sea as
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier US Abraham
    Lincoln (CVN 72), JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer J Hyuga (DDH 181), America-class
    amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Wasp-class landing helicopter dock USS Essex
    (HD 2), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Ticonderoga-
    class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile
    destroyer USS Chafe (DDG 90), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG
    101) and Ticonderoga -class guided-missile cruiser US Lake Champlain (CG 57) transit the
    Philip pine Sea Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vinson and Lincoln are
    conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy
    video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828952
    VIRIN: 220122-N-TL932-1001
    Filename: DOD_108775187
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise, by SA Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Training Exercise
    JMSDF
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

