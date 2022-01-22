U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220122-N-TL932-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing

(CVW) 2, CVW 9 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fly over the Philippine Sea as

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier US Abraham

Lincoln (CVN 72), JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer J Hyuga (DDH 181), America-class

amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Wasp-class landing helicopter dock USS Essex

(HD 2), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Ticonderoga-

class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile

destroyer USS Chafe (DDG 90), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG

101) and Ticonderoga -class guided-missile cruiser US Lake Champlain (CG 57) transit the

Philip pine Sea Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vinson and Lincoln are

conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy

video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)