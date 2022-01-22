U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

220122-N-TL932-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing
(CVW) 2, CVW 9 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fly over the Philippine Sea as
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier US Abraham
Lincoln (CVN 72), JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer J Hyuga (DDH 181), America-class
amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Wasp-class landing helicopter dock USS Essex
(HD 2), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Ticonderoga-
class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile
destroyer USS Chafe (DDG 90), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG
101) and Ticonderoga -class guided-missile cruiser US Lake Champlain (CG 57) transit the
Philip pine Sea Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vinson and Lincoln are
conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy
video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 22:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
