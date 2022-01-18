The U.S. Navy Ratings and Reference application provides an easy way to learn Navy enlisted ratings.
The application includes a sortable reference area to review all 56 Navy ratings. This includes Aviation, Construction, Medical, Administration, and Engineering.
Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 16:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828932
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-N0043-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108774895
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
This work, Ratings and Reference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
