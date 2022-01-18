video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Navy Ratings and Reference application provides an easy way to learn Navy enlisted ratings.



The application includes a sortable reference area to review all 56 Navy ratings. This includes Aviation, Construction, Medical, Administration, and Engineering.



Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/