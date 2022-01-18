Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The U.S. Navy Ratings and Reference application provides an easy way to learn Navy enlisted ratings.

    The application includes a sortable reference area to review all 56 Navy ratings. This includes Aviation, Construction, Medical, Administration, and Engineering.

    Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828932
    VIRIN: 220121-N-N0043-003
    Filename: DOD_108774895
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

