    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Carla Thomas 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The Navy's Professional Military Knowledge Eligibility Exam application provides resources for Sailors to prepare for and complete the required exam as part of the enlisted advancement process.

    PMK-EE consists of 100 questions across five revised sections: Career Information, Leadership and Character, Naval Heritage, Professionalism, Warfighting and Readiness.

    Available for download at the App Store and Google play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:12
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

