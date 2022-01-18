The Navy's Professional Military Knowledge Eligibility Exam application provides resources for Sailors to prepare for and complete the required exam as part of the enlisted advancement process.
PMK-EE consists of 100 questions across five revised sections: Career Information, Leadership and Character, Naval Heritage, Professionalism, Warfighting and Readiness.
Available for download at the App Store and Google play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/
