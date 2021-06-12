1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, land a landing craft air cushion on Red Beach during Steel Knight 22 on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 06, 2021. SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise which enables the U.S. Navy - U.S. Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic, combined-arms environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828930
|VIRIN:
|211206-M-BA288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108774873
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Landing Support Battalion Steel Knight 22, by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
