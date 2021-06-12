Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Landing Support Battalion Steel Knight 22

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, land a landing craft air cushion on Red Beach during Steel Knight 22 on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 06, 2021. SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise which enables the U.S. Navy - U.S. Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic, combined-arms environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828930
    VIRIN: 211206-M-BA288-1001
    Filename: DOD_108774873
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Landing Support Battalion Steel Knight 22, by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    1st MLG
    Marines
    1st LSB
    SK22

