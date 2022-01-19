Blood Delivery by UAV

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828924" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage used in this video was obtained from DVIDS and are the following:



DOD_100476115 https://www.dvidshub.net/video/153210/enduring-freedom-cw3-john-foss-dustoff-medevac-pilot

DOD_101092192 https://www.dvidshub.net/video/320143/blood-transshipment-center

DOD_103336532 https://www.dvidshub.net/video/465722/mass-casualty-exercise-b-roll-package-1



Script-

Good morning everyone – my name is Maj Rieschick and I am super excited to be here to provide an informational, unclassified briefing on an innovative e new way to deliver blood and blood products downrange. Last year CENTCOM spend $3.1M to pre position products just in case they were needed and ony transfused 287,000 dollars worth. Keeping blood available throughout the theater requires a large logistical footprint and a huge wastage rate. We continue with this inefficiency because we rely on others to deliver the blood since we don’t have the capability to do so. This capability gap can be closed today with your help!



I am sure you are all familiar with the Blackhawk down incident where a wounded service member could not get the life-saving products needed, however, what you may not know is that situations like that still happen today. During my recent deployment, a member was in urgent need of blood and the team that had those products was less than 20 minutes from the location. Those blood products never made it to the wounded member because the risk to other forces was just too great. Luckily that member survived, but we can’t depend on luck! Our service members need life-saving technology now to bridge the gap.



There are several US-made, autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAV’s that can provide a solution. These attributable assets UAV can fly for hours without fuel resupply and can be loaded with cargo heavier than 110 pounds. What this means to me is that we can provide enough life-saving products to save 5-15 wounded members. To further extend the range of these UAV, they can be leapfrogged from one FOL to another where batteries and gas can be replaced by any available military member. This is ideal since the average distance between FOL that support one another in my experience was less than 60 miles. This technology is already in use on a smaller scale in the US civilian healthcare sector and around the world. Proving that this delivery method is safe for the purity and potency of the blood products.



Several primary and alternate fielding locations are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to provide proof of concept. The implications for replicating this throughout the force are endless. Weather ship to ship or ship to shore in Ino-PAC AF, or logisticstical support in COCOM, the UAV can fill many capability gaps. What we need is permission to go forth and concur and 500,000 dollars to fund the UAV initiative.



What we have seen since the Afghanistan retrograde and Kabul; attacks, are teams in near-peer conflicts in contested remote environments. We can expect it to take 72 hours to provide blood or evacuate these teams. In this time of great power competition, we are behind the power curve. Our members deserve every life-saving tool available. Help us, help them, we need the UAV’s now!