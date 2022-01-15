Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Winter Storm Izzy

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Gov. Roy Cooper ordered approximately 200 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers to state active duty to support local authorities in response to Winter Storm Izzy on Jan. 15, 2022. Soldiers staged at NC Guard readiness centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Asheville and North Wilkesboro. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SGT Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828920
    VIRIN: 220115-Z-AK274-001
    Filename: DOD_108774621
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Winter Storm Izzy, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Disaster Response
    North Carolina National Guard
    Army National Guard
    NCNG
    210th Military Police Company
    210th MP Co

