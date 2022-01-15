Gov. Roy Cooper ordered approximately 200 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers to state active duty to support local authorities in response to Winter Storm Izzy on Jan. 15, 2022. Soldiers staged at NC Guard readiness centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Asheville and North Wilkesboro. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SGT Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828920
|VIRIN:
|220115-Z-AK274-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108774621
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NCNG Winter Storm Izzy, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
