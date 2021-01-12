Coast Guard MSRT teams conduct training at Fort Eustis, Virginia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard MSRT members trained aboard a decommissioned ship in Fort Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 1, to hone ship-board close quarters tactics and develop strategies that enhance interoperability with joint partners. They partnered with U.S. Navy aviation assets as well as U.S. Army Airborne Rangers to create the most realistic training scenarios possible.



The Coast Guard is tasked by Congress to conduct operations in 11 distinct mission areas, including national defense and maritime law enforcement. Additionally, Coast Guard MSRT teams are organized, trained and equipped to conduct counter terrorism operations, both unilaterally and as part of an interagency team. MSRTs undergo specialized training in order to successfully carry out their missions. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo