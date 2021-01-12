Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MSRT teams conduct training at Fort Eustis, Virginia

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard MSRT members trained aboard a decommissioned ship in Fort Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 1, to hone ship-board close quarters tactics and develop strategies that enhance interoperability with joint partners. They partnered with U.S. Navy aviation assets as well as U.S. Army Airborne Rangers to create the most realistic training scenarios possible.

    The Coast Guard is tasked by Congress to conduct operations in 11 distinct mission areas, including national defense and maritime law enforcement. Additionally, Coast Guard MSRT teams are organized, trained and equipped to conduct counter terrorism operations, both unilaterally and as part of an interagency team. MSRTs undergo specialized training in order to successfully carry out their missions. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 14:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828916
    VIRIN: 210221-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_108774573
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

