Operation Slow Down: Slow down or start walking

The commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, announced the beginning of "Operation Slow Down" in December 2021, in an effort to address increased instances of speeding, reckless driving and the motor vehicle accidents they cause. As part of the new initiative, the consequences for speeding and reckless driving aboard the installation have become harsher. Drivers caught speeding can lose their on-base driving privileges for up to a year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
|01.21.2022
|01.21.2022 16:51
|PSA
|828914
|220121-M-M0242-1001
|DOD_108774563
|00:00:43
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
