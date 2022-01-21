Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Slow Down: Slow down or start walking

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, announced the beginning of "Operation Slow Down" in December 2021, in an effort to address increased instances of speeding, reckless driving and the motor vehicle accidents they cause. As part of the new initiative, the consequences for speeding and reckless driving aboard the installation have become harsher. Drivers caught speeding can lose their on-base driving privileges for up to a year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828914
    VIRIN: 220121-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108774563
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Speeding
    PSA
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Operation Slowdown

