    TAE 2022 Continuous Improvement video

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.20.2022

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Straight from the Edit Bay: Col. Kenneth Reed's 2022 Continuous Improvement video message for the Transatlantic Expeditionary District workforce and family. Always Forward!

    Learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Transatlantic Division, its Districts and opportunities to volunteer at https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828906
    VIRIN: 220120-A-JJ298-001
    Filename: DOD_108774473
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, AL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Kenneth Reed

