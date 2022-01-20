Vince's Walk

As an Army Reserve Soldier, Vince has the flexibility to attend university, pursue and internship, and develop his military career at the same time!
Video by Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828903
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-KJ871-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108774466
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
