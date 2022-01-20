Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vince's Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    As an Army Reserve Soldier, Vince has the flexibility to attend university, pursue and internship, and develop his military career at the same time!

    Video by Tim Yao

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828903
    VIRIN: 220120-A-KJ871-003
    Filename: DOD_108774466
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vince's Walk, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mp
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT