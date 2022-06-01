Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSOI B-Roll

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Johnson 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSOI), was conducted for the 58th Troop Command at Dundalk Readiness Center for 380 PAX from Jan. 6 - Jan. 7 2022.

    The 58th Troop Command is preparing to mobilize and provide manpower support to the Maryland Department of Health and COVID Testing Support.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828898
    VIRIN: 220106-F-HD161-927
    Filename: DOD_108774451
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, RSOI B-Roll, by SSG James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Testing
    Vaccination
    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland
    Covid
    Maryland Department of Health

