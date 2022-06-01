Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSOI), was conducted for the 58th Troop Command at Dundalk Readiness Center for 380 PAX from Jan. 6 - Jan. 7 2022.
The 58th Troop Command is preparing to mobilize and provide manpower support to the Maryland Department of Health and COVID Testing Support.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828898
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-HD161-927
|Filename:
|DOD_108774451
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RSOI B-Roll, by SSG James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
