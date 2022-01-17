Vince's Dual Careers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Living and maintaining two careers at the same time is possible while serving part time with the U.S. Army Reserve.



Vince is able to finish his degree in criminal justice, while also serving as a Military Police officer.



Video By Tim Yao