The Grim Eagle

In order to honor the legacy of aerial dominance the Reapers have provided, the 493rd Fighter Squadron unveiled a new heritage jet paint job. The 493rd Grim Reapers boast an undefeated 45 years in the European Theatre. "Trust us, you're dead"
|01.20.2022
|01.21.2022 08:03
|Video Productions
|828863
|220120-F-WN564-621
|DOD_108773974
|00:00:57
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|7
|7
