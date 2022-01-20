Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Grim Eagle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In order to honor the legacy of aerial dominance the Reapers have provided, the 493rd Fighter Squadron unveiled a new heritage jet paint job. The 493rd Grim Reapers boast an undefeated 45 years in the European Theatre. "Trust us, you're dead"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828863
    VIRIN: 220120-F-WN564-621
    Filename: DOD_108773974
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    F-15C Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT