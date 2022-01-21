On Jan. 2, 2022, the USAG Wiesbaden community members had the chance to get vaccinated at the McCully Barracks, Wackernheim in a collaborative event with the state of Rheinland-Pfalz.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 04:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828858
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-JE162-081
|Filename:
|DOD_108773894
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden and state of Rheinland-Pfalz host collaborative COVID vaccination event, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS
