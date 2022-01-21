Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden and state of Rheinland-Pfalz host collaborative COVID vaccination event

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.21.2022

    Video by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    On Jan. 2, 2022, the USAG Wiesbaden community members had the chance to get vaccinated at the McCully Barracks, Wackernheim in a collaborative event with the state of Rheinland-Pfalz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 04:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828858
    VIRIN: 220121-A-JE162-081
    Filename: DOD_108773894
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden and state of Rheinland-Pfalz host collaborative COVID vaccination event, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

