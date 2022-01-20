Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ COVID-19 Update Jan. 21, 2022

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2022

    Video by Manuel Torres-cortes 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, provides an update on the current COVID-19 conditions in Japan.

    After conducting a thorough health protection assessment, U.S. Forces Japan has decided to extend the current restriction of off-post activities to essential activities until Jan. 31, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:04
    Category: PSA
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    Army
    USARJ
    Army Japan
    COVID-19

