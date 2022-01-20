Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, provides an update on the current COVID-19 conditions in Japan.
After conducting a thorough health protection assessment, U.S. Forces Japan has decided to extend the current restriction of off-post activities to essential activities until Jan. 31, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 03:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828857
|VIRIN:
|220120-O-NR814-829
|PIN:
|999997
|Filename:
|DOD_108773891
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USARJ COVID-19 Update Jan. 21, 2022, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT