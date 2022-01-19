For the 1's Around You - Fighting a Wildfire in Bastrop

Soldiers with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade fights Wildfires in Bastrop, Texas using a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Jan 19, 2022, Texas Park and Wildlife Department resources including TPWD firefighters, Texas State Park Police Officers, Texas Game Wardens, fire response vehicles ranging in size from trucks to UTVS, the Texas Game Warden helicopter and drones responded to the fire.
SSG Michael Penrose, Crew Chief
SGT Nathan Masterson, Crew Chief
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828848
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-UK617-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108773582
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|BSTROP, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
