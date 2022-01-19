Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the 1's Around You - Fighting a Wildfire in Bastrop

    BSTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade fights Wildfires in Bastrop, Texas using a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Jan 19, 2022, Texas Park and Wildlife Department resources including TPWD firefighters, Texas State Park Police Officers, Texas Game Wardens, fire response vehicles ranging in size from trucks to UTVS, the Texas Game Warden helicopter and drones responded to the fire.

    SSG Michael Penrose, Crew Chief

    SGT Nathan Masterson, Crew Chief

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828848
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-UK617-004
    Filename: DOD_108773582
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: BSTROP, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fires
    Wildfire
    Bambi Buckets
    Bastrop
    Rolling Pines

