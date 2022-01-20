A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew approaches a bulk carrier ship near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of an unresponsive crewmember. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828830
|VIRIN:
|220120-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108773435
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
