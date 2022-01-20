Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew approaches a bulk carrier ship near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of an unresponsive crewmember. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828830
    VIRIN: 220120-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108773435
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    United States Coast Guard
    Hoist
    D8
    Pointe a la Hache
    Plaquemines Medical Center

