High School Reunion in the Sky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828821" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's often said that "it's a small world and you never know who you're going to meet…," but on this rare occasion, three Pennridge High School alumni, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mike Mignogna, Capt. Tara Scanlon, and Spc. Troy Glendenning, reunite in the sky while deployed half a world away from Pennsylvania to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Owen Thez)