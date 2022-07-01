Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High School Reunion in the Sky

    KUWAIT

    01.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    It's often said that "it's a small world and you never know who you're going to meet…," but on this rare occasion, three Pennridge High School alumni, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mike Mignogna, Capt. Tara Scanlon, and Spc. Troy Glendenning, reunite in the sky while deployed half a world away from Pennsylvania to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    High School Reunion
    Pennridge High School

