It's often said that "it's a small world and you never know who you're going to meet…," but on this rare occasion, three Pennridge High School alumni, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mike Mignogna, Capt. Tara Scanlon, and Spc. Troy Glendenning, reunite in the sky while deployed half a world away from Pennsylvania to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Owen Thez)
This work, High School Reunion in the Sky, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
