U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Page Carver, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment (IPE) technician, talks about her duties and how IPE technicians contribute to the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022. IPE technicians are responsible for handling and distributing the equipment and gear needed for Airmen who are deploying or participating in training exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828818
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108773129
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Individual Protective Equipment, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
