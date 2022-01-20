Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Individual Protective Equipment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Page Carver, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment (IPE) technician, talks about her duties and how IPE technicians contribute to the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022. IPE technicians are responsible for handling and distributing the equipment and gear needed for Airmen who are deploying or participating in training exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828818
    VIRIN: 220120-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_108773129
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Individual Protective Equipment, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    MacDill
    Equipment
    Readiness
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT