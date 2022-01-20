video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Page Carver, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment (IPE) technician, talks about her duties and how IPE technicians contribute to the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022. IPE technicians are responsible for handling and distributing the equipment and gear needed for Airmen who are deploying or participating in training exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)