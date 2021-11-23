The Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment Promotion

The Army Acquisition Workforce (AAW) is charged with a critical mission to cultivate innovation, design the impossible, and provide Soldiers with what they need to be successful. This is done through people–a workforce of approximately 43,000 Army acquisition professionals from scientists and engineers to accountants and program managers who turn Army requirements into products and services, managing everything from cradle to grave. The AAW consists of civilians, officers, and NCOs in both active and reserve components, who specialize in a variety of functional areas and serve in over 20 commands stationed around the globe.
