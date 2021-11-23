Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment Promotion

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Army Acquisition Workforce (AAW) is charged with a critical mission to cultivate innovation, design the impossible, and provide Soldiers with what they need to be successful. This is done through people–a workforce of approximately 43,000 Army acquisition professionals from scientists and engineers to accountants and program managers who turn Army requirements into products and services, managing everything from cradle to grave. The AAW consists of civilians, officers, and NCOs in both active and reserve components, who specialize in a variety of functional areas and serve in over 20 commands stationed around the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828809
    VIRIN: 211123-A-TD312-983
    Filename: DOD_108772842
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VA, US

    Career Management
    Acquisition
    Workforce
    Talent Management
    Acquisition Corps
    Defense Acquisition

