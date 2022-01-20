Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patch Wearers: The Real TOPGUN

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy TOPGUN pilots aren’t the mavericks everyone thinks they are. At the world’s best fighter pilot school, ego is not an option. These men and women are the pinnacle of aviation—here, they are not in the business of “good enough.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828807
    VIRIN: 220120-D-AR128-221
    Filename: DOD_108772800
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    fighter pilot
    Top Gun
    NAVY
    DGOV
    TOPGUN

