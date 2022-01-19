Monette, Arkansas (Jan 19, 2022) - Video footage of property damage that occurred as a result of the severe weather and tornadoes. Additional footage of a Disaster Recovery Center located in Monette, AR. FEMA video by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828802
|VIRIN:
|220119-D-DR336-474
|Filename:
|DOD_108772737
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MONETTE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Severe Weather and Tornado Damage and FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
