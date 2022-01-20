Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2022 - Promo Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Days is back! Come on down to Luke Air Force Base for Luke Days 2022 on March 19th and 20th. This airshow will be a sight to behold F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, Thunderbirds and more! See you all there!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828796
    VIRIN: 220120-F-QK476-136
    Filename: DOD_108772717
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Thunderbirds
    56th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    Luke Days 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT