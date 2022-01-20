Luke Days 2022 - Promo Video

Luke Days is back! Come on down to Luke Air Force Base for Luke Days 2022 on March 19th and 20th. This airshow will be a sight to behold F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, Thunderbirds and more! See you all there!
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828796
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-QK476-136
|Filename:
|DOD_108772717
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
