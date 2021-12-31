Fifth Coast Guard District Year in Review

Members of the Fifth Coast Guard District overcame many obstacles in 2021 as they continued to their support of their service's statutory missions, providing the best possible service to those in distress and facilitating commerce to and from mid-Atlantic ports. Last year, Fifth District responders saved or assisted 2,905 lives, investigated and mitigated 1,059 reports of pollution and conducted more than 10,000 boardings on recreational and commercial vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828786
|VIRIN:
|211231-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772628
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
