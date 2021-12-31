Fifth Coast Guard District Year in Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Fifth Coast Guard District overcame many obstacles in 2021 as they continued to their support of their service's statutory missions, providing the best possible service to those in distress and facilitating commerce to and from mid-Atlantic ports. Last year, Fifth District responders saved or assisted 2,905 lives, investigated and mitigated 1,059 reports of pollution and conducted more than 10,000 boardings on recreational and commercial vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard video)