Coast Guard Buoy Depot, South Weymouth

Employees explain the work they do in each of their individual departments a the South Weymouth Buoy Depot, August 21, 2021. Each department specializes in different parts of the buoy maintenance and repair process for the aids to navigation in the northeast region.

(U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Emma Fliszar)