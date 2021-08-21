Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Buoy Depot, South Weymouth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Employees explain the work they do in each of their individual departments a the South Weymouth Buoy Depot, August 21, 2021. Each department specializes in different parts of the buoy maintenance and repair process for the aids to navigation in the northeast region.
    (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Emma Fliszar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 09:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828784
    VIRIN: 222001-G-NA511-001
    Filename: DOD_108772621
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WEYMOUTH, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Buoy Depot, South Weymouth, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buoy
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Weymouth
    Aids to navigation
    Northeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT