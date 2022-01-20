AFN Incirlik Celebrates DJ Appreciation Day with a history lesson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American Forces Network Incirlik shares some knowledge about the history of AFN to celebrate National DJ Appreciation Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2022. AFN began "serving America's best" in 1942 and continues to share command information and entertaining service members by bringing a piece of home to those deployed and other overseas locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)