    380th AEW Mission Overview January 2022

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Highlights the mission and the capabilities of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The wing conducts no-fail combat mission thanks to the skill, focus and resiliency of its 2,000 Air Power professionals

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 06:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828770
    VIRIN: 220120-F-VA676-241
    Filename: DOD_108772456
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: AE

    This work, 380th AEW Mission Overview January 2022, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    UAE
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    Mission
    ADAB

