Highlights the mission and the capabilities of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The wing conducts no-fail combat mission thanks to the skill, focus and resiliency of its 2,000 Air Power professionals
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 06:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828770
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-VA676-241
|Filename:
|DOD_108772456
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th AEW Mission Overview January 2022, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
