Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sampson Conducts Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 takes off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828769
    VIRIN: 220119-N-CD319-1008
    Filename: DOD_108772455
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Conducts Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Sampson
    DDG 102
    Scorpions
    MH-60R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT