USS Sampson Conducts Flight Operations

SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 takes off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828769
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CD319-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108772455
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
