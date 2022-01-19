Airmen around the Wolf Pack showed how they greet each other without hugging for National Hugging Day.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 02:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828766
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-BZ793-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772315
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National (not) Hugging Day spot, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT