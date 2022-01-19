Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National (not) Hugging Day spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen around the Wolf Pack showed how they greet each other without hugging for National Hugging Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828766
    VIRIN: 220119-F-BZ793-001
    Filename: DOD_108772315
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National (not) Hugging Day spot, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    Chapel
    maintainers
    national hugging day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT