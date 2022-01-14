Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BU2 Muncy, Seabee Locksmith

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn E Eads 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Builder 2nd Class Tyler Muncy works as a locksmith for Public Works Department Yokosuka, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 20:42
    Video ID: 828751
    VIRIN: 220120-N-WH681-0001
    Filename: DOD_108772120
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, BU2 Muncy, Seabee Locksmith, by PO2 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    Seabee
    yokosuka
    locksmith
    muncy

