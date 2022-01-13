Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts replenishment at sea operations, Jan. 13. Joint Expeditionary Strike Force operations are conducted by the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828746
    VIRIN: 220113-N-EB193-1462
    Filename: DOD_108772030
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

