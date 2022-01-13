USS Essex Underway Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts replenishment at sea operations, Jan. 13. Joint Expeditionary Strike Force operations are conducted by the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)