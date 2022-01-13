SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts replenishment at sea operations, Jan. 13. Joint Expeditionary Strike Force operations are conducted by the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828746
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-EB193-1462
|Filename:
|DOD_108772030
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
