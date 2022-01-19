Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d AAMDC Volunteer Service

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz sat down with some NCOs who give back to their community to discuss the importance of selfless volunteer service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 17:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828744
    VIRIN: 220119-A-CP971-197
    Filename: DOD_108772016
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Volunteer Service, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    32d AAMDC

