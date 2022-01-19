Blue Star Families Hold COVID-19 Town Hall with Fauci

Blue Star Families hold a town hall featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to discuss what military and veteran communities need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828743
|Filename:
|DOD_108772007
|Length:
|01:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
