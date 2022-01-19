Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Star Families Hold COVID-19 Town Hall with Fauci

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Blue Star Families hold a town hall featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to discuss what military and veteran communities need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 17:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828743
    Filename: DOD_108772007
    Length: 01:02:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Star Families Hold COVID-19 Town Hall with Fauci, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
