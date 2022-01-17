Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Resort

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Video highlighting the Whitetail Ridge Ski Resort Jan. 17, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The ski resort is ran and operated by the Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828742
    VIRIN: 220117-A-FK859-416
    Filename: DOD_108771981
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    MWR
    Skiing
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge
    Fort McCoy MWR

