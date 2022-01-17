Video highlighting the Whitetail Ridge Ski Resort Jan. 17, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The ski resort is ran and operated by the Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828742
|VIRIN:
|220117-A-FK859-416
|Filename:
|DOD_108771981
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Whitetail Ridge Ski Resort, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT