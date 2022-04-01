Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Jan. 04, 2022. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 16:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828740
|VIRIN:
|220104-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108771938
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Golf Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT