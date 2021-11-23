The Army Acquisition Workforce: Officers Making a Difference

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commissioned officers in the acquisition workforce strive to meet the needs of the Soldier throughout the full spectrum of operations by incorporating technical solutions to respond to the rapidly evolving threat environment. Officers ensure the delivery of quality capabilities, providing the right product or service to the right place, at the right time to ensure the Army is equipped for the 21st century. Officers work with joint and international partners as well as those in industry and academia, to develop, acquire, deliver, sustain and safely dispose of weapons systems and provide contracting services to Soldiers in all military operations. They work closely with these partners to continually improve Army capabilities and ensure their interoperability. The final responsibility is to the American public: The Army Acquisition Officers must be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars and work to continuously achieve the highest levels of effectiveness and efficiency in business decisions while maintaining strict adherence to acquisition ethics policies, regulations and laws.