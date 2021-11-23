Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Acquisition Workforce: Civilians Making a Difference

    11.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The civilian acquisition workforce is integral in all aspects of the acquisition lifecycle. Beginning with requirements, to testing, engineering, through deployment and sustainment, civilians ensure readiness for the Army. Utilizing a continuous learning model, the civilian workforce is well-educated, well-trained, and agile to maintain the highest level of quality in support of our Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828725
    VIRIN: 211123-A-TD312-983
    Filename: DOD_108771810
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Career Management
    Acquisition
    Workforce
    Talent Management
    Defense Acquisition

