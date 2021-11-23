The civilian acquisition workforce is integral in all aspects of the acquisition lifecycle. Beginning with requirements, to testing, engineering, through deployment and sustainment, civilians ensure readiness for the Army. Utilizing a continuous learning model, the civilian workforce is well-educated, well-trained, and agile to maintain the highest level of quality in support of our Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828725
|VIRIN:
|211123-A-TD312-983
|Filename:
|DOD_108771810
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Acquisition Workforce: Civilians Making a Difference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
