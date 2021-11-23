The Army Acquisition Workforce: Civilians Making a Difference

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The civilian acquisition workforce is integral in all aspects of the acquisition lifecycle. Beginning with requirements, to testing, engineering, through deployment and sustainment, civilians ensure readiness for the Army. Utilizing a continuous learning model, the civilian workforce is well-educated, well-trained, and agile to maintain the highest level of quality in support of our Soldiers.