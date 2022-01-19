Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is My Organization- Ms. Adams PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The TiMO initiative is about establishing a culture by taking advantage of the numerous resources, services and programs AMC offers to promote a safe and inclusive workplace while encouraging professional development and growth, said Lisha Adams, AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general. From wellness training, the SHARP program, and the Holistic Health and Fitness System; to Ready Army Civilian and the monthly Leadership Professional Development classes, AMC has worked hard to curate a work environment that focuses on people.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 15:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828724
    VIRIN: 220119-A-FK481-907
    Filename: DOD_108771809
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is My Organization- Ms. Adams PSA, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT