The TiMO initiative is about establishing a culture by taking advantage of the numerous resources, services and programs AMC offers to promote a safe and inclusive workplace while encouraging professional development and growth, said Lisha Adams, AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general. From wellness training, the SHARP program, and the Holistic Health and Fitness System; to Ready Army Civilian and the monthly Leadership Professional Development classes, AMC has worked hard to curate a work environment that focuses on people.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 15:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828724
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-FK481-907
|Filename:
|DOD_108771809
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This is My Organization- Ms. Adams PSA, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
