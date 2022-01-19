This is My Organization- Ms. Adams PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828724" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The TiMO initiative is about establishing a culture by taking advantage of the numerous resources, services and programs AMC offers to promote a safe and inclusive workplace while encouraging professional development and growth, said Lisha Adams, AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general. From wellness training, the SHARP program, and the Holistic Health and Fitness System; to Ready Army Civilian and the monthly Leadership Professional Development classes, AMC has worked hard to curate a work environment that focuses on people.