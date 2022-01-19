The House Committee on Oversight and Reform holds a remote hearing to examine the results of an audit by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, which found that a defense contractor, TransDigm Group Inc., has received nearly $21 million in excess profits. The hearing will examine the new report as well as potential legislative and administrative reforms to increase transparency and accountability in government contracts.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 14:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828714
|Filename:
|DOD_108771713
|Length:
|00:32:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, House Committee Hears Testimony on Price Gouging in Military Contracts, Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT