Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House Committee Hears Testimony on Price Gouging in Military Contracts, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Committee on Oversight and Reform holds a remote hearing to examine the results of an audit by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, which found that a defense contractor, TransDigm Group Inc., has received nearly $21 million in excess profits. The hearing will examine the new report as well as potential legislative and administrative reforms to increase transparency and accountability in government contracts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828712
    Filename: DOD_108771711
    Length: 01:20:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Committee Hears Testimony on Price Gouging in Military Contracts, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT