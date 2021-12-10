Coast Guard Officer Trainee Paris Sears discusses the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative on the campus of Hampton University, October 12, 2021, in Hampton, Virginia. Sears takes part in the Coast Guard CSPI program, which will allow him to commission as an officer upon graduating with his bachelor's degree. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)
|10.12.2021
|01.19.2022 12:52
|Package
|828709
|211012-G-HH025-1001
|DOD_108771658
|00:01:47
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|2
|2
This work, College Student Utilizes Coast Guard CSPI Program to Pay for School, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
