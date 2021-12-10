Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    College Student Utilizes Coast Guard CSPI Program to Pay for School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Officer Trainee Paris Sears discusses the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative on the campus of Hampton University, October 12, 2021, in Hampton, Virginia. Sears takes part in the Coast Guard CSPI program, which will allow him to commission as an officer upon graduating with his bachelor's degree. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828709
    VIRIN: 211012-G-HH025-1001
    Filename: DOD_108771658
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, College Student Utilizes Coast Guard CSPI Program to Pay for School, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    college
    aviation
    recruiting
    HBCU
    CSPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT