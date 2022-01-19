Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Demo Team teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video featuring the F-22 Raptor Demo Team is made to promote the Tampa Bay Air Fest 2022. The Air Fest is taking place at MacDill AFB, Florida. on Mar. 26-27, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828703
    VIRIN: 220119-F-OH732-519
    Filename: DOD_108771625
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team teaser, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    F-22 Demo Team
    Tampa Bay Air Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT