This video featuring the F-22 Raptor Demo Team is made to promote the Tampa Bay Air Fest 2022. The Air Fest is taking place at MacDill AFB, Florida. on Mar. 26-27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 12:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828703
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-OH732-519
|Filename:
|DOD_108771625
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demo Team teaser, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
