    Task Force Atterbury: Afghan children’s dreams

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Afghan children talk about what they want to be when they grow up during Operation Allies Welcome on Camp Atterbury, Jan. 18, 2021. Children have the opportunity to learn about different professions as they begin to be resettled with their families. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trinity Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US

    This work, Task Force Atterbury: Afghan children’s dreams, by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

