    Dyess AFB 2022 Virtual Town Hall Vol. 1

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The first Town Hall of 2022 with Dyess Air Force Base Leadership. Topics include Team Dyess' response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, child care, MHS Genesis and more.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828694
    VIRIN: 220113-F-KL776-001
    Filename: DOD_108771507
    Length: 00:47:56
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess AFB 2022 Virtual Town Hall Vol. 1, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    B-1
    7 BW
    317 AW

