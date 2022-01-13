The first Town Hall of 2022 with Dyess Air Force Base Leadership. Topics include Team Dyess' response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, child care, MHS Genesis and more.
01.13.2022
|01.19.2022 11:31
|Briefings
|828694
|220113-F-KL776-001
|DOD_108771507
|Length:
00:47:56
|Location:
ABILENE, TX, US
|1
|1
This work, Dyess AFB 2022 Virtual Town Hall Vol. 1, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
